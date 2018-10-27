Trump says Pittsburgh shooting wicked act of mass murder, anti-Semitism must be confronted

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump called a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday a wicked act of mass murder and pure evil and called on Americans to rise above hate and move past divisions.

Trump said at the start of a speech to the Future Farmers of America youth organization in Indianapolis that anti-Semitism "must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears."

(This story corrects second paragraph to say that Trump was speaking to youth organization, not campaign rally)

