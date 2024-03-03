Trump says Pelosi 'probably a little bit smarter' than Nikki Haley, claims he 'purposely' mixes them up

Former President Trump attacked his Republican opponent Nikki Haley on Saturday, claiming that former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is "a little bit" smarter than her.

Trump addressed an enthusiastic crowd in Richmond, Virginia on Saturday night, days before the Super Tuesday votes are scheduled to take place.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump won the Idaho, Missouri, and Michigan Republican contests. Speaking to a crowd of supporters in the evening, the former president lamented about media coverage of his statements referring to President Biden as "President Obama."

Trump maintained that he refers to Biden as "Obama" intentionally. He also acknowledged that he has mixed up Haley, who he calls "Birdbrain," with Pelosi.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former President Donald Trump.

"I purposely mix up a name, like Birdbrain… you know who Birdbrain is, right, Nikki, with Nancy Pelosi," he began.

"I put them in because they're interchangeable in my mind," Trump added. "Except I have to say, I shouldn't say this about a semi-Republican, but I think Pelosi's probably a little bit smarter, actually."

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a "Get Out the Vote" rally at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia, on March 2, 2024.

In January, Haley said that Trump was not "mentally fit" for office after he referred to Pelosi as Haley during a speech.

"Last night Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on, mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle Jan. 6 better. I wasn’t even in D.C. on Jan. 6. I wasn’t in office then," Haley said during a January rally in Keene, New Hampshire.

"They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he’s talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario."

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters while arriving on stage during a Get Out the Vote Rally March 2, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia.

