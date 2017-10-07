Trump says 'not surprised' by Weinstein sex harassment scandal

Republicans have pounced on sexual harassament allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been a major backer of Democratic candidates (AFP Photo/Yann COATSALIOU)

Washington (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was unsurprised by revelations that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed women for nearly three decades.

"I've known Harvey Weinstein for a very long time, I'm not at all surprised to see it," he told reporters outside the White House.

His comments came after the New York Times published a bombshell report earlier this week which alleged Weinstein, whose company produced such hits as "The King's Speech" and "Django Unchained," preyed on young women hoping to break into the film industry.

The scandal was pounced on by Republicans because Weinstein has been a major backer of Democrat candidates.

Many Democrat lawmakers have since vowed to turn over their contributions from Weinstein to charity.

Trump faced his own sex scandal last year when video emerged of him using lewd language to describe groping women.

Asked about the tape on Saturday, Trump dismissed it "locker room talk," as he has done in the past.