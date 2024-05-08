Trump says MSNBC’s O’Donnell ‘looks like s—‘

Former President Trump took a shot Tuesday at MSNBC host Laurence O’Donnell, who he saw at a New York City courthouse amid his first criminal trial, and said looks like ‘s—.”

“I spotted Ratings Challenged Lawrence O’Donnell, of MSDNC, in the Courthouse today. I haven’t seen him in years,” Trump wrote late Tuesday on his Truth Social website. “He looks like sh–, a real loser.”

In a separate post, the former president mocked “NBC FAKE NEWS,” which he called “one of the worst in the business!!!”

The former president has relentlessly attacked NBC and its progressive sister network for months, turning heads earlier this year when he suggested the network be investigated by the federal government for what he called “treason.”

Trump is currently on trial in New York and facing 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday, providing risqué testimony about an alleged affair with the former president in 2006.

The trial has ballooned into a major media event, with leading pundits and anchors at MSNBC and CNN sitting in the courtroom gallery watching the proceedings.

