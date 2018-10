WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he was watching developments in a shooting incident on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh where it looked like there were "multiple fatalities."

"Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!" he said in tweet.

