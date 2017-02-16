Trump says he'll submit healthcare reforms in early or mid-March

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions questions during a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would be submitting planned reforms to the Affordable Care Act in early March or mid-March.

"We're doing Obamacare, we're in the final stages," Trump told a news conference, adding: "So we will be submitting sometime in early March, mid-March."

Trump ran for the White House last year on a promise to repeal and replace the signature healthcare program of his predecessor President Barack Obama known as Obamacare.





