Trump says will head to Texas when not 'disruptive'

US President Donald Trump will only head to Texas when he can do so "without causing disruption" (AFP Photo/Brendan Smialowski)

Washington (AFP) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised ongoing rescue efforts in storm-hit Texas, where floodwaters were rapidly rising in the Houston area, and said he would not visit the disaster zone until authorities on the ground were ready.

Trump, who was spending the weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat, was to discuss the situation with his cabinet via teleconference.

"I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety," Trump said in a series of tweets about the devastation wrought by monster storm Harvey.

"Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground."

The Republican president praised rescuers for saving "thousands" and also hailed the coordination between federal, state and local agencies.

At least two deaths have been blamed on Harvey, which slammed into the US Gulf Coast as a category four hurricane.

It has since been downgraded to tropical storm status, but has stalled out, dumping more than two feet (more than 60 centimeters) of rain in some places, with more expected in coming days.