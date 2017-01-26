Trump says would favor Senate rule change if Supreme Court choice blocked

U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump would favor Senate Republicans changing voting rules to allow a simple majority to approve his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court if Democrats block his choice, he said in an interview airing on Thursday.

“I would. We have obstructionists,” Trump told Fox News, referring to possible use of the so-called nuclear option that would overturn Senate rules requiring 60 votes to overcome a procedural hurdle, or filibuster, for Supreme Court nominees.

There are 52 Republican senators in the 100-seat chamber.

Trump plans next week to announce his choice to fill the vacancy caused by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia last Feb. 13. His nominee could restore the decades-long conservative majority on the court.

Democrats are seething over the Republican-led Senate's refusal last year to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of appeals court judge Merrick Garland for the lifetime post. The action had little precedent in U.S. history and prompted some Democrats to accuse Republicans of stealing a Supreme Court seat.

Trump told Fox News anchor Sean Hannity that he had made his choice. “I have made my decision pretty much in my mind, yes. That's subject to change at the last moment."

Among the front-runners are three conservative jurists: Neil Gorsuch, a judge on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Thomas Hardiman, who serves on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and William Pryor, on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

On Tuesday, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he told Trump that Democrats would fight any nominee they consider to be outside the mainstream.

Assuming all 52 Senate Republicans back Trump's nominee, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would either need to lure eight Democrats to his side or change the rules and ban the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations.

More than three years ago, Democrats used their then-majority in the Senate to change the rules in order to ban filibusters against presidential nominees other than for the Supreme Court. The move came after Republicans blocked several key Obama nominees.

Vice President Mike Pence told Republican lawmakers on Thursday that Trump would keep his promise to nominate a "strict constructionist" to the court.

"Strict construction" is a manner of interpreting the U.S. Constitution using a literal and narrow definition of its text without regard to changes in American society since the 18th century document was written.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Walsh in Washington and Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)