Trump says didn't tell Flynn to discuss sanctions with Russia, but would have

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he did not direct former national security adviser Michael Flynn to talk to the Russian ambassador about sanctions imposed on Moscow by the Obama administration, but he said he would have.

Speaking at a White House news conference, Trump said Flynn was "doing his job and I agreed with him."

"I would have directed him if he wasn't doing it," Trump added.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)