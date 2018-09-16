Trump Says Democrats Are Playing GOP 'Like A Fiddle' On Border Wall

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at Republican legislators for slow-walking consideration of his demand for border wall funding until after the November midterm elections.

A spending bill to keep the federal government running past Sept. 30 reportedly will not include funding for the wall, which was Trump’s key presidential campaign promise.

GOP leaders were hopeful that the president would be satisfied with a battle after the elections. But Trump on Saturday blamed the funding failure on the Democrats, who don’t have the legislative clout to put the brakes on. He said the Republican leadership is being “played like a fiddle by the Democrats.”

When will Republican leadership learn that they are being played like a fiddle by the Democrats on Border Security and Building the Wall? Without Borders, we don’t have a country. With Open Borders, which the Democrats want, we have nothing but crime! Finish the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2018

Only last week, Trump said at a campaign rally that the delay in the funding discussion was fine with him.

“We are getting the wall done. But I’ve had so many people, good people, great people, they’d rather not do it before, they’d rather do it right after the [midterm] elections,” he told Fox News.

Several people responding to Trump on Twitter Saturday couldn’t help but point out that he promised during his campaign that Mexico would fund the wall.

