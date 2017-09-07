Trump says DACA recipients should not worry about status

People march across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the planned dissolution of DACA in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Youths who were brought to the United States illegally and gained protection under the Obama administration should not worry about their immigration status during the next six months before the program ends, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about - No action!" Trump said in a post on Twitter, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)