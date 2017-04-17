Trump salutes the Easter Bunny and more: April 17 in photos

President Trump salutes a member of the military who sang the national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll; Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the men’s division of the 121st Boston Marathon; an elderly North Korean man is silhouetted against a model of the Unha-3, a space launch vehicle, displayed at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Reuters)

