Trump saluted police beaters not hostages at Ohio Rally | Letters

Former President Donald Trump campaigns at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024, in Ohio. The state holds its Republican Senate primary on the following Tuesday.

In his opening of the Ohio rally this past weekend, Donald Trump saluted those imprisoned for the Jan. 6 insurrection where police were beaten as they tried to control the mob. These people beat police. Let that sink in.

Hostages they are not. I’m thinking everyone, including our men in blue should make their voices heard loudly. These are not hostages. These are people held responsible for their actions.

Beating police with flag poles. Unforgivable.

Susan Kemp, Fairfield

