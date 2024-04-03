Trump said he spoke with a slain woman’s family. The sister says he didn’t.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Former President Donald Trump went to Michigan on Tuesday to hammer President Joe Biden on immigration in a major battleground state.

He left beset by controversy, facing questions about whether he fabricated an anecdote about speaking to family members of a murder victim.

“I spoke to some of her family,” Trump said of Ruby Garcia, a 25-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant in March. Of Garcia, he said: “she lit up that room, and I’ve heard that from so many people.”

According to Garcia’s sister, he did not hear that from any member of Garcia’s family. In fact, Mavi Garcia said Trump never spoke to the family at all.

“He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us, and misinforming people on live TV,” Ruby Garcia’s sister told a Grand Rapids NBC affiliate.

Asked to explain the discrepancy between Trump’s remarks and the family’s comments, a spokesperson for the former president did not respond to a POLITICO request for comment.

Trump has met with family members of victims, including with the parents of Laken Riley, a nursing student who was killed on the University of Georgia campus. But in addition to saying that the former president had not been in touch with her family, Mavi Garcia also criticized him for using her sister’s death to launch attacks against undocumented immigrants.

“It’s always been about illegal immigrants,” she told Target 8. “Nobody really speaks about when Americans do heinous crimes, and it’s kind of shocking why he would just bring up illegals. What about Americans who do heinous crimes like that?”