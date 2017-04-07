Trump said Obama needed war authority from Congress. Will he ask for it now?

WASHINGTON — Four years ago, Donald Trump insisted that then-President Barack Obama needed congressional approval for military strikes inside Syria after a chemical attack blamed on Bashar Assad’s government. Top Democrats and some Republicans in Congress say it is now President Trump’s duty to seek similar war-making authority.

In August 2013, Trump delivered his blunt message on Twitter. “What will we get for bombing Syria besides more debt and a possible long term conflict? Obama needs Congressional approval,” the entrepreneur said.

Nearly four years later, some lawmakers are sending a similar message to the new commander in chief after he rained missiles on a Syrian airbase thought to be the point of origin for a regime chemical attack earlier this week. Syria’s government has rejected blame for the atrocity, which killed dozens of civilians, including children, in an area near Turkey’s border mostly controlled by anti-Assad rebels, and drew global outrage.

Apart from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who branded the missile strikes “unlawful” because Congress had not authorized them, most top lawmakers of both parties have welcomed Trump’s decision and are now focusing on him getting formal authority only if he plans to widen the conflict.

“Tonight’s strike in Syria appears to be a proportional response to the regime’s use of chemical weapons,” Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said late Thursday. “If the president intends to escalate the U.S. military’s involvement in Syria, he must to come to Congress for an Authorization for Use of Military Force which is tailored to meet the threat and prevent another open-ended war in the Middle East.”

Pelosi followed up on Friday by writing Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan to say he should call Congress back to work to debate and vote on Trump’s approach.

A spokesman for Ryan, Doug Andres, responded that “the chemical weapons attack committed by the Assad regime was a flagrant violation of international standards, and preventing a deepening of the humanitarian crisis and instability in Syria is clearly in the United States’ national interest.”

Andres continued: “As such, last night’s response was fully within the president’s authority. It is now appropriate for the administration to consult with Congress as it considers next steps to resolve the long-running crisis in Syria.”

For the moment, top Trump aides have signaled that Thursday’s strikes were purely in response to the chemical atrocity two days earlier, not the first salvo in a military campaign to remove Assad — an escalation that could bring the United States in direct conflict with Russia, his regime’s patron. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday described Washington’s goals as first, defeat the so-called Islamic State; second stabilize Syria and end its civil war; third, rally a global coalition behind the idea of ousting Assad “through a political process.”

President Trump delivers a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield. (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

It’s not clear what it will mean to “consult” Congress, as a practical matter. A senior administration official told reporters on Friday that the president acted pursuant to his authority under Article 2 of the Constitution, which makes him commander in chief. And, the aide said, top officials including Vice President Mike Pence are in “constant contact with congressional leaders.”

On Thursday night, Trump laid out conventional U.S. rationales for unilateral military action in a way that suggests he does not see a need for formal authority from Congress. The president said it is in the “vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.” Continued chaos in Syria, and the resulting refugee flows and regional tensions, are “threatening the United States and its allies.” Trump made a humanitarian case, citing the “beautiful babies” seen gasping or dead in images from the attack, and declared that Syria violated the Chemical Weapons Convention.