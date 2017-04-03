Is Trump Russia’s Useful Idiot, or Has He Been Irreparably Compromised?

Every day seems to bring fresh news in the Kremlin-gate scandal about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Just a few highlights from the past week:

—CBS News reports that the FBI is investigating whether “Trump campaign representatives had a role in helping Russian intelligence as it carried out cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee” as far back as March 2016.

—The BBC reports that one of the key allegations in the dossier on links between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin compiled by a former British intelligence officer has been “verified.”

—NBC News reports that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, who has at least 15 bank accounts in Cyprus and bought homes in New York with cash, has been investigated for money laundering.

—USA Today reports that “the president and his companies have been linked to at least 10 wealthy former Soviet businessmen with alleged ties to criminal organizations or money laundering.”

—And the Wall Street Journal reports that Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, who did not come clean on his initial financial disclosure form about all of his income from Russian entities, is now offering to testify in return for immunity. The latter development is particularly ominous. As Trump himself said last year, “If you’re not guilty of a crime, what do you need immunity for?”

All of this, of course, comes on top of previous revelations, such as an unfairly overlooked New York Times report from early March that “American allies, including the British and the Dutch, had provided information describing meetings in European cities between Russian officials — and others close to Russia’s president, Vladimir V. Putin — and associates of President-elect Trump.… Separately, American intelligence agencies had intercepted communications of Russian officials, some of them within the Kremlin, discussing contacts with Trump associates.”

The big question is whether Trump and his aides participated in the Russian hack-and-leak campaign to influence the U.S. presidential election in his favor. Or was Trump just an unwitting beneficiary of Russian meddling? The FBI is now seeking answers in an unprecedented investigation of a sitting president’s ties to a hostile foreign power.

Rather than facilitate the inquiry, Trump and his followers have launched a slash-and-burn campaign to shift the focus away from him and onto his predecessor, former President Barack Obama. Trump launched this counteroffensive in earnest on March 4 when, following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had lied under oath about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, he tweeted out of the blue that “Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower.” “Bad (or sick) guy,” he said of Obama, comparing him to “Nixon/Watergate.”

This vile accusation, which was later extended to include Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency, has been refuted by Trump’s own FBI and NSA directors. But that is no obstacle for Trump, who keeps brazenly repeating this falsehood. On April 1, for example — and not as an April Fools’ joke — the president tweeted: “When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and ‪@NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?”

Not even the president’s most determined defenders can bring themselves to claim, as Trump does, that Obama wiretapped him in defiance of the law. So they have been making a lesser, if still questionable, claim — that Trump and/or his aides were caught conversing with foreign officials who were legitimate targets of wiretapping and that intelligence officials in the Obama administration failed to do enough to “mask” the identity of the Trumpites in classified transcripts.

It is in furtherance of this dubious storyline that Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a former member of the Trump transition team, has turned himself into a Washington laughingstock. Nunes made a big production of rushing to the White House on March 21 to receive highly classified information about the supposed “unmasking” of Trump associates in the course of “incidental” wiretapping. The next day, he held a press conference and then went back to the White House to breathlessly share his findings — “if they don’t have it, they need to see it,” he said. Nunes told House Speaker Paul Ryan that his source was a “whistleblower-type person,” as if he were the second coming of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. To Eli Lake of Bloomberg View, he said his source was an intelligence official, not a White House aide.