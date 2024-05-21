Trump Roasted For 'Amazing Lie' In Courthouse Speech

Donald Trump was called out for telling another big fib about security outside the Manhattan courthouse where his criminal hush money trial is taking place.

Speaking at the courthouse on Monday, the former president claimed, “Outside looks like it’s supposed to be Fort Knox. There’s more police than I’ve ever seen anywhere because they don’t want to have anyone come down. There’s not a civilian within three blocks of the courthouse.”

That’s not true, according to people who were there.

“This is an amazing lie, even for Trump. There is virtually complete freedom of movement around that courthouse,” conservative attorney George Conway, a vocal Trump critic, posted on X.

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said Trump’s claim was “categorically FALSE.”

“Today is my first day attending the trial and Mr Trump’s description of the area surrounding the courthouse does not resemble the truth,” she tweeted.

People were lined up outside between barriers (press & non-press).

And the park directly across from the…

HuffPost’s S.V. Date reported that just about “nothing” was happening on the streets outside the court, despite Trump’s warnings that the prosecution against him could trigger major protests and uprisings.

Since the start of the trial, Trump has repeatedly suggested, falsely, that a heavy security presence is to blame for the lack of turnout from his supporters.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Trump was disappointed with the paltry showing outside his trial. Trump subsequently lashed out at Times reporter Maggie Haberman, and claimed that “thousands of people were turned away” from the area. “It is an armed camp to keep people away,” he wrote on Truth Social.

See some of the reactions to his latest claim below.

Trump is freaking out because few to none of his voters are showing up to support him



The members of Congress coming to court with him outnumber the public



Trump is freaking out because few to none of his voters are showing up to support him

The members of Congress coming to court with him outnumber the public

There is no impediment to people turning out but they ain't

This is complete and utter bullshit. I was just at the courthouse. There are no access restrictions, hardly any cops, and no more than 5 or 6 #Trump supporters...which is obviously driving him insane, which is why he has to pathetically lie like this...

If this were true, wouldn't there be yuuuge crowds three blocks away?

There are tons of citizens walking through the area. DJT wants us to believe otherwise because there are no MAGA supporters outside. People work I don't know why he feels a need to make excuses.

Nobody wants to come and protest for him and storm the courthouse.

