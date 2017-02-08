Trump Rips Nordstrom for Dropping Ivanka, but Did He Send Angry Tweet From Intel Briefing?

President Trump used his official Twitter account to rip the Nordstrom chain of upscale department stores for dumping his daughter’s clothing line.

“My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person – always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” the president tweeted Wednesday morning, igniting another firestorm with his social media posts.

Trump first posted his complaint on his personal account, then retweeted it to his official White House site, prompting online criticism that he was using taxpayer-supported accounts for personal diatribes.

Pundits also noted that Trump’s remarks were posted 21 minutes after his daily intelligence briefing was scheduled to begin.

The Seattle-based retail chain announced last week it was dropping Ivanka Trump’s fashion line because of dwindling sales. Neiman Marcus also said its stores would no longer carry Trump’s products.

Belk, Jet, ShopStyle and the Home Shopping Network also dropped her line, saying this week that they would stop stocking the brand due to slow sales.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended the president at Wednesday’s daily briefing with journalists, saying Nordstrom’s decision was "a direct attack on his policies and her name."

