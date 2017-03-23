Trump Retweets Conservative Host On Obama Wiretapping Claims

Donald Trump retweeted Wednesday conservative radio host Bill Mitchell’s tweets about the president’s claims of being wiretapped during his 2016 election campaign. In one of the tweets, Mitchell also praised Trump for always “being right.”

Mitchell has been extremely vocal about his support for Trump and has gathered a large number of followers on social media, especially after predicting in September the former real estate mogul “has a 100 percent chance of winning” the presidential election. He previously said he was part of the alt-right movement that is known for its far-right ideologies. However, he now reportedly considers himself a part of “new right” movement — a conservative movement for right-wing policies.

On Wednesday, Mitchell posted two tweets. One tweet was a link to Gateway Pundit’s blog post titled: “BOOM=>House Intel Chair: We Cannot Rule Out Sr. Obama Officials Were Involved in Trump Surveillance.” And in the second tweet, Mitchell wrote: “Trump always ends up being right. It's almost a little freaky.” Both the tweets were retweeted by Trump.

In the Gateway Pundit post, a video shows a reporter asking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes if he can "rule out the possibility that senior Obama administration officials were involved." To this, the Republican replied: "No, we cannot.”

Earlier in the day, Nunes said Trump and his presidential transition team’s communications may have been collected after the election by intelligence agencies while monitoring foreign targets. However, in an interview to CNN, he said there was no evidence that the Obama administration or anyone else had wires tapped at Trump Towers in New York, as alleged by the 70-year-old president.

“I said the day after, two days later to all of you that I was quite confident that President Obama did not order a wiretap on Trump Tower,” Nunes told CNN. “I have been very clear with the press on this and I was provided several intelligence documents that clearly show that President Trump and the transition team were included in these reports that were disseminated widely in the last administration.”

Also, on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reacted to Trump’s previous statement calling Obama a “bad or sick guy.” The president made the comment while accusing Obama of wiretapping the Trump Tower.

"The president's tweets stand for themselves," Spicer said, when a reporter asked him whether Trump stands by the comments on Obama.

