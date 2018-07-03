Trump to rescind race guidelines in college admissions: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Graduating seniors line up to receive their diplomas during Commencement at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, U.S., May 26, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration plans to revoke guidelines that encourage considering race in the college admissions process as a way of promoting diversity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The guidelines, put in place in the Obama administration in 2011 and 2016, put forth legal recommendations that Trump officials contend "mislead schools to believe that legal forms of affirmative action are simpler to achieve than the law allows," the Journal reported.





(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)