Trump remains a political force despite felony conviction | Letters

The one thing we're learning after the Trump conviction is that he's not going away. His fundraising soared after the verdict and polls show that his supporters are digging in their heels. This means that the divisiveness in our country will not abate, and that whether you think he's being persecuted or getting what he deserves, the man remains a political force. Had the Republicans been able to find a candidate with Trump-like qualities, a man or woman not afraid to take on the Washington "establishment," this election would already be over. Instead, it remains a battle between two octogenarians who should be watching from the sidelines.

Robert Bishop, Edgewood, Ky.

Jason Williams addressed critics with honesty, reason

Enquirer columnist Jason Williams recently wrote a column defending his perceived "negativity." I know journalists are often criticized for being too cynical, but I thought he addressed his critics with honesty and "tough to argue with" reasoning. As a long as a columnist clearly labels his remarks as "opinion," then as a reader, all we should do is attempt to argue with his conclusion. I get the sensitivity when someone criticizes the home team (remember Marty Brenneman), but personally, I like the direct approach.

Reese Miller, Mount Washington

Trump's party has left Republicans like me behind

Our family has been Republican for generations. My husband and I were active in the Republican Party for many years. But Donald Trump’s party has left people like us far behind. With this latest judgment by a jury, how can one look at Trump and believe he values and respects women. He sees them as no more than a means for personal gratification. Is this the person we want to lead the greatest nation in the world?

Holly Cahall, Monroe

Connected Communities zoning changes only benefit developers

Are the recommendations from the Connected Communities trying to destroy our city? All of the objections presented by the residents of the city and the neighborhood councils are valid. Single family ownership of homes make our city and most of our neighborhoods wonderful places to live. Why do we want developers to come in and destroy this? Has the recent increase in rental property in Madisonville and on Wasson Road made significant improvements to our city? What is our mayor thinking when he supports these changes? It seems that these changes would only benefit developers, not the city or its poorer residents. Our concerned citizens do not stage protests but maybe they should.

Carol Grafter Law, Kenwood

