Trump to remain on Illinois primary ballot following U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Former President Donald Trump will remain on Illinois’ primary ballot after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled to keep Trump on Colorado’s ballot Monday.

Their decision is the end of the road for a group of Illinois voters who filed an objection in January to disqualify Trump from the state’s ballot.

In their ruling, the nine justices said states do not have the authority to disqualify someone from holding federal office like the presidency under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Instead, they said it is up to Congress.

The high court’s decision comes just days after a Cook County judge ruled Trump should be removed from the ballot, and a little over a month after the Illinois State Board of Elections’ eight member board voted unanimously to keep Trump on it.

As part of her ruling, Judge Tracie Porter relied on the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Trump from their state’s primary ballot. But Porter put her ruling on hold until higher courts weighed in.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump took to social media to celebrate the ruling calling it a, “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”

Illinois Republican Party chairman Don Tracy called it a, “victory for voters.”

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling highlights what we’ve stated repeatedly, that previous decisions to remove President Trump from the ballot were made by activist judges and unelected bureaucrats pursuing their own partisan agenda,” Tracy said.

State Sen. Sally Turner (R-Beason) also agreed with the court’s decision.

“I appreciated the nine to zero message of the court that they sent with a nine to zero decision, and I think that they made the correct decision that the power resides with Congress,” Turner said.

When asked about the court’s ruling, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) said it was up to the courts to decide if Trump should remain on the ballot.

“My view is that we will beat him at the ballot box,” Pritzker said at an unrelated press conference Monday. “There’s no reason why politically someone should be thrown off the ballot. Having said that, there may be a constitutional reason.”

Free Speech for People, an organization representing the group of Illinois voters who brought the objection against Trump in Illinois, said the court made a “mockery of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

That was at the heart of their objection to disqualify Trump from Illinois’ ballot, pointing to Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, anyone who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and who has engaged in insurrection cannot hold office again.

“This decision is disgraceful,” Ron Fein, the legal director of Free Speech For People, said. “The Supreme Court couldn’t exonerate Trump because the evidence of his guilt was overwhelming, so instead the Justices neutered our Constitution’s built-in defense against insurrectionists and said the facts don’t matter.”

Illinois’ primary is March 19.

