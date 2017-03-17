Trump Reiterates ‘Strong Support for NATO’ to Germany’s Merkel

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

During a joint press conference, President Trump says he has also stressed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel the need for NATO allies to pay their 2% contribution.

NBC News Specials More

NBC News Specials

NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials.