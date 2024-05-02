Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2024 Election results

TechCrunch

Rivian is getting $827 million in incentives from the state of Illinois to support building its next-generation electric vehicle, known as the R2. Rivian announced Thursday that the State of Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will dole out the funds, which will be used to expand the automaker's existing factory in Normal, Illinois, build out supporting infrastructure and boost job training programs for its workforce. The funding announcement comes just two months after Rivian unveiled the mid-size R2 SUV, which is supposed to start at around $45,000 when it goes on sale in 2026.