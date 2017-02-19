Trump Refers To Imaginary Attack In Sweden

During his Saturday rally in Melbourne, Florida, President Donald Trump linked the large number of refugees in Sweden to an incident “last night” that never actually occurred.

After raising false flags with terrorist attacks in Bowling Green and Atlanta — both of which never happened — the Donald Trump administration Saturday expanded its repertoire of imaginary terror incidents to include international locations. And compared to the earlier blatantly untrue allegations, which came from Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Press Secretary Sean Spicer respectively, the poorly informed and highly misleading reference to an incident in Sweden came from President Trump himself.

During his Feb. 18 rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport in Florida, the president announced his administration will renew its efforts to restrict immigration to the country. And in a bid to bolster his contentious claim that immigrants and refugees spell trouble for the host nation, he referred to several European locations.

“You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden. Who would believe this? Sweden… They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible,” he said to the crowd of supporters.

Soon after making the reference to Sweden, where no criminal incident of any note took place on the night of Feb. 17, Trump listed other European cities that had been affected by terrorist incidents in the last two years, including Brussels, Nice and Paris. Though not explicit, it suggested he was making a link between terrorist activities, immigration and whatever imaginary incident in Sweden he was referring to.

Sure enough, many Swedes were quick to point out the inaccuracy of the president’s statement.

And a former Swedish Prime Minister was somewhat more blunt.

Meanwhile, there were some others who pointed out that a Fox News show on the night of Feb. 17 had a segment where Tucker Carlson spoke about the alleged rise of crime in Sweden, following the influx of a large number of refugees into the country.

And of course, there are always those who can’t resist poking fun at the situation.

