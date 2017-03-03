Trump recasts immigration by taking the 'shackles off' border agents

Minutes after Daniela Vargas spoke to the press in Jackson, Miss., on Wednedsay, the car in which she was riding slowed down and pulled over. The uniformed men who came to the door reportedly said, “You know who we are, and why we are here.”

She did.

Ms. Vargas, a 20-something who came to the United States from Argentina as a 7-year-old, had the day before seen immigration agents detain the rest of her family. As it turns out, she had been late in sending in a $495 renewal fee for the Obama-era program that allows some young undocumented immigrants like her to stay in the country – prompting her detention Wednesday.

But while her detention was by-the-book, it provides a poignant glimpse into what immigration experts call a more personal, even vindictive, style of enforcement intended to assert muscular new federal authority over immigrant communities.

For its part, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) called the detention of Vargas routine, and says its tactics haven’t changed markedly under President Trump. But Rep. Bennie Thompson (D) of Mississippi called the treatment of Vargas, a musician and aspiring teacher, “anything but” routine.

To be sure, Mr. Trump has vowed reshape America’s position toward illegal immigration. But the incidents like the one in Mississippi this week might be happening less because of a grand Trump plan, and more as a result of what happens when, as Press Secretary Sean Spicer put it, America “takes the shackles off” federal agents.

The nation’s 6,500 ICE special agents fought President Obama for eight years and even sued him over the program that allowed Vargas to stay in the country legally, known as DACA.

They “have long chafed under the idea that they can’t do the job they think they’re supposed to do,” says Rick Su, an immigration expert at the University at Buffalo School of Law. “And now Trump has told them, ‘Do whatever job you want to do. We’re not here to question your judgement.’ ”

The result so far has been building parade of human drama and whip-tails of policy-in-action, testing America’s welcome stance toward immigrants and visitors.

“What we’re seeing is something that on one hand is more broad and at the same time, at least anecdotally, more selective – in a different way – in terms of the potential targeting of people that seem to be activists,” says Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas in Austin. “That is being denied officially, but certainly the impression is growing that there has been a kind of unshackling [of deportation agents]. Whether it’s by central directive or local fiat, there is more targeting going on.”

A MARKEDLY DIFFERENT APPROACH

The Vargas arrest came amid growing concerns among the 750,000 young people who came out of the shadows to apply for DACA – Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. It allows some undocumented immigrants who entered the US as children to apply for renewable two-year deportation deferrals.

Ironically, new immigration enforcement memos from the Department of Homeland Security say that DACA will remain in force. But in finding a loophole to detain Vargas, immigration agents highlighted their broad new authority under those memos.

The Obama administration carried out large immigration raids, too – to the point where some immigrant groups derisively called Mr. Obama the “deporter-in-chief.” Yet the Obama administration laid out a careful guidelines that prioritized the removal of criminals while making humanitarian exceptions for family situations and an immigrant’s “status as a victim.”

Among the beneficiaries of Obama’s approach was Jesus Moroyoqui, a landscaper and father of three US-born children in Tucson, Ariz. He has lived here for 20 years and has been deported to Mexico previously, but the last time he landed in immigration detention after a traffic stop, he was allowed to stay.

Immigration enforcement these days, however, feels “more aggressive,” leaving him anxious, he tells the Monitor.

Indeed, there are indications that immigration agents are going to new lengths to pick off “low-hanging fruit,” as Professor Su says.

Last month, Daniel Ramirez Medina, a DACA recipient, was detained after ICE agents showed up at his house to detain his father, who is here illegally. US authorities claimed that Mr. Medina had admitted to being a gang member. His lawyers dispute that, and have now sued the federal government, claiming that they have no constitutional right to detain the young man.