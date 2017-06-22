    1 / 15

    Donald Trump leaves the stage

    President Donald Trump leaves the stage following a rally on June 21, 2017 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Trump spoke about renegotiating NAFTA and building a border wall that would produce solar power during the rally. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

    Trump rallies supporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

    A jubilant President Trump recapped some of his campaign’s greatest hits, offered some new policy ideas and offered some blatant misstatements during a marathon rally Wednesday night in Iowa.

    “We’re not even campaigning and look at this crowd,” said Trump during a rally organized by his 2020 campaign in a near-capacity U.S. Cellular Center in downtown Cedar Rapids. Trump spoke for 70 minutes in front of an exuberant crowd in his first trip west of the Mississippi as president. He stood atop signs saying “Promises Made” and “Promises Kept.”

