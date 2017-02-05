Trump rails against judge: Blame the courts ‘if something happens’

President Trump continued to fume Sunday over a federal system that has so far stymied his controversial travel ban.

Trump even told his supporters to “blame” both Judge James Robart and the broader court system “if something happens” — an apparent reference to a terror attack.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” Trump exclaimed on Twitter.

In fact, Robart’s ruling on Friday only temporarily blocked key parts of Trump’s executive order on immigration, which placed a 120-day hold on the entire U.S. refugee program and a 90-day hold on travel to the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The ruling did not result in people “pouring in” to the U.S., and the existing process of vetting visa applicants continues to apply.

Since he signed it on Jan. 27, Trump’s executive order has led to widespread protests across the country, and even many Republicans have accused it of being overly broad.

Robart, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, was confirmed to the federal bench in Washington state by the U.S. Senate on a 99-to-0 vote in 2003.

In striking tweets breaking precedent with the norm of the executive branch respecting the legitimacy of the judicial system, since Friday’s ruling Trump has repeatedly assailed Robart, whom he labeled a “so-called judge” on Saturday.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017





On Sunday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit declined the Trump administration’s request to immediately overturn the ruling.

“I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!” the president added Sunday, just minutes before his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly aired.