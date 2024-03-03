Trump racks up 3 more wins before Super Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump swept three events Saturday, capturing more delegates for the GOP presidential nomination in a final sprint to Super Tuesday.

He won the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan, as well as the Missouri caucuses, which set him up to win the state delegates during the district conventions in April and a statewide convention in May. He finished the day with victory in the Idaho caucuses.

The string of wins bolsters Trump’s stride to the GOP nomination and confirms his stronghold on the party’s base, even as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is still looking to snag her first election year win. This weekend’s contests come before Tuesday, when 15 states could potentially seal the fate of the 2024 Republican primary.

“We’ve been launching like a rocket to the Republican nomination. We just got numbers today that were unbelievable,” Trump said at a rally in Richmond, Virginia, on Saturday, listing his wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and other states.

“But today it looks like we’re winning close to 100 percent of both Missouri and Michigan. … This is getting to be crazy. Right? This is getting to be pretty wild. And it’s a great honor.”

In Michigan, Trump dominated the caucuses, winning all 39 delegates awarded Saturday at 13 separate events held in Grand Rapids amid state party chaos. He had previously won most of the 16 delegates allotted in Michigan’s statewide primary earlier in the week. He then clinched wins in Missouri and Idaho on Saturday afternoon, as voters made their selections at party-run meetings.

Trump has seen commanding victories in every state contest to date and could secure the GOP nomination later this month. Haley has vowed to stay in the race through Super Tuesday, as she urges the Republican Party to move on from the former president.

The next event on the GOP calendar is the primary in the District of Columbia, running Friday through Sunday — a race that could potentially lean in Haley’s favor. North Dakota Republicans will also hold their caucuses Monday.

Haley trekked across the country on Saturday, holding rallies in Raleigh, North Carolina, and later Needham, Massachusetts, before Tuesday’s slew of primaries. Trump also held two rallies on Saturday: first in Greensboro, North Carolina, before heading to Richmond, Virginia, for an evening event.

Trump used Saturday’s rallies to hammer on his favorite topics, from the southern border to his own personal grievances about his legal challenges. And he urged voters to turnout on March 5 to “send a signal.”

“Next up, as you know, Super Tuesday,” Trump said. “We want to send a signal. So it’s important. I mean, we don’t need your vote, but we want you to get out there and vote in big margins. We want to send that little freight train going along, because the biggest day in the history of our country is Nov. 5.”