Undocumented immigrant says Trump is ‘racist.’ Hear why he would vote for him if he could
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Gelacio Velazquez is from Mexico and has lived in Houston for 25 years. Despite describing former President Trump as a “racist,” Velazquez tells CNN’s Rosa Flores he would support Trump if he could vote in the US election. Noncitizens are not eligible to vote in federal elections. A February Fox News poll found Latino registered voters closely split between Trump and President Joe Biden. If that holds, it would mark a big shift from 2020’s electorate, when Biden won Latino voters by a 33-point margin nationally, according to CNN’s exit poll.