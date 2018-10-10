Trump will probably travel to storm zone after Hurricane Michael

U.S. President Donald Trump looks over maps and graphs on Hurricane Michael during a meeting on the storm in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will probably travel to the area hit by Hurricane Michael on Sunday or Monday, after the storm passes, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The hurricane was closing in on the northwest coast of Florida on Wednesday, carrying top winds of 150 miles per hour (241 km per hour), making it a very dangerous Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, the National Hurricane Center said.





