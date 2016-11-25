Trump is pretty much giving his memorabilia away for Black Friday

It's not every day you get offered a Black Friday deal by the president-elect.

On Friday, Donald Trump's campaign blasted an email to all its subscribers offering exactly that: a 30 percent discount on Trump memorabilia. If that's not winning at life, we don't know what is.

Just in time for the holidays, you can get decked out in Trumpian accessories and make nice with those relatives by buying them a #MAGA red hat.

If the anxiety of Black Friday sales is too much, perhaps sitting on your couch and buying a Trump collectable Christmas ornament in the shape of a hat for a bargain $149 will help ease your pain? How about 30 percent off? How about with a #BuildTheWall T-shirt thrown in?

How about ALL OF THESE IN YOUR CHRISTMAS STOCKING? (Breathe.)

The 'I'm With Her' button reinvented.

Make sure everyone knows you support the wall.

A 'very form fitting' T-shirt for all the ladies out there.

