Trump praises nonexistent African country 'Nambia' in speech to African leaders

President Trump made a major blunder during his United Nations speech on Wednesday.

When addressing African leaders at a luncheon in New York, Trump covered a list of achievements made by various nations.

"In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak," Trump said, adding, "Nambia's health system is increasingly self-sufficient."

In fact, the president complimented "Nambia" twice on its healthcare system at a meeting that consisted of leaders from Uganda, Ghana and...Namibia.





The official White House transcript that later emerged clarified that Trump was referring to Namibia during the speech.





But it wasn't long before Twitter leapt at the chance to chastize his error.









Trump also praised Africa for its "tremendous business potential" during the lunch.

“I have so many friends going to your countries trying to get rich," Trump said. "I congratulate you, they're spending a lot of money. It has tremendous business potential, representing huge amounts of different markets."

"It's really become a place they have to go, that they want to go," he said.