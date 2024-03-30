Trump posts video with an image of a hog-tied Biden, drawing a rebuke from campaign

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump drew criticism Friday for posting a video on social media that contains the image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.

The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery with regard to immigrants, while also stressing in speeches that Trump's efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 elections ultimately led to an assault on the U.S. Capitol.

"Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it’s time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6," said Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign's communications director.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded Friday night: “That picture was on the back of a pickup truck that was traveling down the highway. Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him.”

The U.S. Secret Service released a statement saying it "does not confirm or comment on matters of protective intelligence.”

The former president posted the video on his social media site, Truth Social. His caption said the video was taken in Long Island, New York on Thursday, when the former president attended the wake of a New York City police officer who was killed during a traffic stop.