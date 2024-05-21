Trump posts social media video seemingly suggesting his victory will bring 'unified Reich'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday posted a video on his social media platform that uses a language that appears to mirror that of Nazi Germany, suggesting there will be a "Unified Reich" if he wins the 2024 election.

The phrase "Unified Reich" appears as a part of hypothetical news headlines that announce Trump's hypothetical victory in the 2024 election, with the narrator asking, "What happens after Donald Trump wins?"

Under a big headline that says, "WHAT'S NEXT FOR AMERICA?" there is a smaller headline underneath that appears to read: "INDUSTRIAL STRENGTH SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED DRIVEN BY THE CREATION OF A UNIFIED REICH."

The video then predicts an economic boom, tax cuts, border security and deportation of undocumented immigrants if Trump wins the 2024 election.

PHOTO: A screengrab from a video posted on former President Donald Trump's page on TruthSocial on May 20, 2024 (TruthSocial)

In a statement to the Associated Press, the Trump campaign claimed it is not a campaign video but rather a video reposted by a staffer who did not see the word.

“This was not a campaign video, it was created by a random account online and reposted by a staffer who clearly did not see the word, while the President was in court,” Karoline Leavitt, the campaign press secretary, said in a statement.

The video was posted at 1:58 p.m. ET when the trial in Trump’s hush money trial was at lunch. The video was still up late Monday night.

ABC News has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

A spokesperson for the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign slammed the video saying it was "parroting 'Mein Kampf.'"

"America, stop scrolling and pay attention. Donald Trump is not playing games; he is telling America exactly what he intends to do if he regains power: rule as a dictator over a ‘unified Reich.’ Parroting ‘Mein Kampf’ while you warn of a bloodbath if you lose is the type of unhinged behavior you get from a guy who knows that democracy continues to reject his extreme vision of chaos, division, and violence," the statement from spokesperson James Singer read.

