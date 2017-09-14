Trump, on possible DACA deal, says border wall would come later

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any possible deal on immigration with Democrats would have to include provisions for massive border security, and that his planned wall along the border with the Mexico would come later.

Trump was asked by reporters about a possible deal with Democrats over immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children. He has ordered the disbanding of a program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), that allowed such young adults to stay, but has given Congress six months to come up with an alternative plan.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry)