Trump pledges to prosecute anyone involved in parcel bombs to fullest extent of law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he had been briefed about the suspect that law enforcement earlier took into custody in relation to the recent spate of suspicious packages sent to prominent Democrats and others, saying the mailer will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country," Trump said at a White House event for young black conservatives.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Makini Brice; writing by Lisa Lambert, editing by G Crosse)