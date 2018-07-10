Trump picks conservative Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee: NBC

U.S. President Donald Trump introduces his Supreme Court nominee judge Brett Kavanaugh in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has chosen conservative federal appeals court Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee for U.S. Supreme Court Justice, NBC News reported on Monday, just before the official White House announcement.

Kavanaugh would replaced retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh)