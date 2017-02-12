Trump Pick Puzder In Debt To Bank Seeking Labor Department Waiver

Trump’s Labor Secretary nominee has big business with UBS -- a bank that is seeking an exemption from sanctions so that it can handle billions of dollars in pension investments.

Update 2/12, 1:30 pm ET: After this story was published, Andrew Puzder spokesman George Thompson got back in touch with IBT to assert that, after the sale of his house, the Labor Secretary nominee currently has "a little more than $900,000" in debt to UBS, despite the financial disclosure forms that Puzder recently filed. The story has been updated to reflect the later assertion.

Original story: President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Labor personally owed millions of dollars to a convicted bank that is relying on the same department to waive sanctions for its crimes, according to federal records. The ties between Trump’s embattled appointee Andrew Puzder and the multinational bank UBS were listed in federal documents reviewed by International Business Times -- but they were not explicitly acknowledged in Puzder’s ethics agreement with federal regulators.

“This was a very thorough process that closely analyzed every aspect of Mr. Puzder’s holdings and satisfied the Office of Government Ethics’ rigorous standards for resolving potential conflicts of interest,” said George Thompson, a spokesperson for Puzder, in an email response to questions from IBT. “OGE has been intimately involved in the details of Mr. Puzder’s financial disclosure report and his ethics agreement. If there were deficiencies or omissions in the information provided in the report, they would have been picked up by the OGE.”

In financial disclosure forms published late last week, Puzder listed two mortgages and one line of credit with UBS Financial Services, an investment in UBS Dynamic Alpha Fund and 10 other accounts with UBS. In the weeks after he was nominated, Puzder listed a total of between $2.6 million and $11.5 million of investments and loans with UBS. That is in addition to the millions of dollars of assets in the 10 other UBS accounts held by Puzder. (See update above: Puzder's spokesman later said the Labor Secretary nominee's current UBS debt is "a little more than $900,000.")

In 2009, UBS admitted to the Justice Department that it had “participated in a scheme to defraud the United States” by helping customers evade taxes. In 2015, UBS plead guilty to manipulating interest rates in violation of a previous deferred prosecution agreement. The case -- in which prosecutors determined the bank engaged in “ deceptive currency trading and sales practices” -- could trigger federal prohibitions designed to prevent convicted banks from managing billions of dollars of workers’ pension money.

But if Puzder’s nomination is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he would head a Labor Department empowered to waive such punishments. The Department of Labor notes that the Secretary of Labor is the federal official who decides whether to grant companies the key designation -- and waivers -- they require to manage retirement assets.

“The Labor nominee's UBS holdings raise a trove of troubling questions of conflict,” said Bart Naylor of the watchdog group Public Citizen, which has criticized the use of waivers from federal sanctions. “How can he referee its critical waiver from pension fund management penalties? Why does he omit UBS from his ethics statement [when] his investments are many?”

In his February 7th agreement with federal ethics officials, Puzder detailed the specific investments he promised to divest himself from and avoid as Labor Secretary. While he pledged to avoid participating in any matter “in which I know that I have a financial interest directly and predictably affected by the matter,” he did not list his UBS holdings as among the 226 specific investments he pledged to divest from, nor did he explicitly say he would avoid the Labor Department’s UBS-related business.

“Andy’s ethics agreement expressly states that during his initial ethics briefing, he will work with the agency ethics officer to develop an effective recusal mechanism for particular matters,” Thompson said. “Mr. Puzder is committed to ensuring that he fully satisfies the legal standard.”

UBS’s need for a waiver is no small-dollar matter: The bank manages more than $22 billion of retiree assets in private pensions and IRA accounts, according to federal documents. The waiver is necessary for it to continue managing those assets.