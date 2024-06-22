Trump in Philadelphia for Temple University rally ahead of debate in latest blue city stop

Trump in Philadelphia for Temple University rally ahead of debate in latest blue city stop

Former President Trump will rally at Temple University in North Philadelphia on Saturday evening, just days ahead of his first debate with President Biden next Thursday.

Trump’s stop in Philadelphia comes after rallies in other deeply Democratic areas like the Bronx, the Jersey Shore and Detroit.

Winning the swing state in November is key for both Trump and Biden. Trump won the state narrowly in 2016, but Biden edged him out in 2020.

Trump's campaign said the former president would "highlight how Biden’s weak presidency is devastating American families, which is why only 34 percent of Pennsylvanians approve of the job Joe Biden is doing" at the Pennsylvania rally.

TRUMP, BIDEN AIM TO USE DUELING RALLIES IN THESE STATES POST-DEBATE TO PUT EACH OTHER ON DEFENSE

Supporters cheer as they wait to hear former President Trump speak at a rally in Philadelphia Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, Trump spoke to conservative and faith voters at the Faith & Freedom Coalition's annual Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C.

"Never again will the federal government be used to target Americans of faith," Trump said at the event, referencing crackdowns on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He got what appeared to be the loudest applause when speaking on illegal immigration, vowing to begin the "largest deportation operation in American history" on his first day in office.

HOW BIDEN AND TRUMP ARE PREPARING FOR NEXT WEEK'S PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Trump's campaign said ahead of the Philadelphia rally that "Pennsylvanians are feeling the effects of Biden’s failed policies where it hurts the most – their wallets. Life is excruciatingly expensive under Joe Biden, with prices spiking more than 17% since Biden took office. Run-away inflation caused by Bidenomics is costing the average family in Pennsylvania nearly $1,000 per month."

Before Trump arrived in Philadelphia, supporters began to gather in the Liacouras Center's 10,000-seat auditorium, waving American flags and sporting Trump gear and Make America Great Again signs.

On his way to the rally, Trump stopped at local Philadelphia sandwich shop Tony and Nick's Steaks to greet customers and employees.

Trump left the employees a $500 tip on his sandwich, reiterating that he'll end taxes on tips if elected, former New Jersey Senate candidate Mike Crispi said on X.





