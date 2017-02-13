    Trump parody song is making emo great again

    Everyone is now accustomed to the constant stream of angst pouring from President Donald Trump's Twitter account. 

    But nobody, until now, had thought to pair his tweets to an early-2000s emo song. 

    Fittingly, the comedic genius of Super Deluxe produced a angst-ridden ballad with the lyrics taken straight from Trump's tweets: 

    "We noticed that Donald J. Trump's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one," the group said. 

    There's everything in there: the angsty voice, the confessional lyrics, the whinging and whining, the teenage screaming. And the picture:

    Donald Trump: Making Emo Great Again. 

