Trump orders regulations drawn up to ban bump stocks

President Donald Trump announced he has ordered Attorney General Jeff Sessions to ban bump stocks, the type of gun modification that enabled the Las Vegas shooter to kill 58 people in October.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to draw up regulations banning devices that turn firearms into machine guns, like the bump stock used in October's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump told a ceremony at the White House for first responders that he expected the new regulations would be finalized "very soon."











