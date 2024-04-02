Trump ordered by gag order to stop verbal attacks on judge’s family

Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in his civil fraud case in New York - AP

Donald Trump has been ordered by a US court to stop making verbal attacks on a judge’s family after the former president criticised the judge’s daughter on social media.

Judge Juan M Merchan, who is presiding over Mr Trump’s hush money criminal case, on Monday declared his daughter off-limits, expanding a gag order which had barred the former president from making public statements about jurors, witnesses and others connected to the case.

“This pattern of attacking family members of presiding jurists and attorneys assigned to his cases serves no legitimate purpose,” Judge Merchan wrote. “It merely injects fear in those assigned or called to participate in the proceedings that not only they, but their family members as well, are ‘fair game,’ for Defendant’s vitriol.”

He added: “All citizens, called upon to participate in these proceedings, whether as a juror, a witness, or in some other capacity, must now concern themselves not only with their own personal safety, but with the safety and the potential for personal attacks upon their loved ones. That reality cannot be overstated.”

Mr Trump could face fines or imprisonment if he violates the gag order, which also applies to comments about family members of Manhattan’s district attorney.

Justice Juan Merchan said attacking family members of judges "serves no legitimate purpose" - REUTERS

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a Democratic political consultant. Prosecutors had urged the judge to clarify or expand his gag order after Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Ms Merchan was a “Rabid Trump Hater” who “makes money by working to ‘Get Trump’” and wrongly accused her of posting a social media photo showing him behind bars.

Mr Trump’s lawyers had fought the gag order and its expansion, arguing that their client was engaging in protected political campaign speech. They have argued that Ms Merchan’s work poses a conflict of interest and have unsuccessfully sought to oust the judge from the case.

Trump posts $175m bond in civil case

Separately on Monday, Mr Trump posted a $175 million (£140 million) bond in his civil fraud case in New York.

Mr Trump, who is appealing the $454 million penalty, was required to post bond to avoid potentially having his assets seized by the court.

Last week, a New York appeals court cut a $454 million bond payment he was originally required to pay, reducing the sum to $175 million and giving him 10 days to pay this smaller amount.

A court filing shows that the bond is underwritten by Knight Specialty Insurance, a insurance company based in California, but the filing does not list the collateral that Mr Trump used to secure the bond.

Mr Trump faces a total or four criminal indictments.

He has pleaded not guilty in the other three cases, which stem from alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden and his alleged handling of sensitive government documents after leaving office in 2021.

The former president faces a similar gag order in his Washington criminal case over his efforts to reverse the 2020 election results.

