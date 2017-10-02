Trump Offers Condolences To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

For more news videos visit Yahoo View, available on iOS and Android.

President Donald Trump on Monday offered his sympathy for victims of the mass shooting that terrorized a country music concert in Las Vegas the night before.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the massacre a “horrific tragedy.”

At least 50 were dead and hundreds more injured after Stephen Paddock, 64, began shooting at the thousands of attendants of the Route 91 Harvest Festival from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel. Police said they found Paddock dead of an apparent self-inflicted wound after breaching his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, where he had at least ten guns.

Trump in the past has speculated on the motive for violence, before any official information had been confirmed. He decried the explosion at a London tube station last month as the work of a “loser terrorist” and used the attack to promote his own travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

At other times, the president has been conspicuously silent in the face of atrocity. It took him four days to comment on the white supremacist rally that descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.