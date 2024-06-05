Trump Is Now Telling Election Lies About The 2024 Republican Primaries

Donald Trump is again pretending he won races that he lost.

This time, the former president is claiming that he won every single 2024 Republican primary by record numbers.

“I beat her very badly everywhere,” Trump said on Newsmax Tuesday, referring to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who had been his most serious challenger in the primary race. “You know, I set records in the primaries ... We won every primary in a record.”

While Trump did cruise easily to becoming the presumptive Republican nominee, he did not win every primary. Haley won Vermont and Washington, D.C., where she beat Trump by nearly 30 points.

Haley dropped out of the race in March after a resounding Super Tuesday defeat. She said last month she would vote for him in November.

Trump rewards Nikki Haley’s comments by going on a rant about how much he beat her by in the primaries: I beat her by a lot pic.twitter.com/aClQ3fEYSU — Acyn (@Acyn) June 5, 2024

Trump faces two criminal indictments linked to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, which he falsely claims he won.

He has indicated he will also claim this year’s presidential election was rigged if he loses.

In an interview with Time magazine published in April, Trump said he doesn’t expect any political violence if he wins in 2024 — but “if we don’t win, you know, it depends.”

