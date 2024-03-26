Trump Is Now Hawking 'God Bless The USA' Bibles

Donald Trump is preying — er, praying — his followers will pick up a bible he’s hawking.

On Tuesday, the former president posted a video on his Truth Social platform that was basically a three-minute commercial for the God Bless The USA Bible.

For those not in the know, the GBTUB is a version of the holy book that combines the text of the King James Bible with some wholly unexpected additions.

For instance, this $60 version of the good book adds the text of the Pledge of Allegiance, the Bill of Rights, the U.S. Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

But wait, there’s more! The GBTUB also has a page featuring the chorus of Lee Greenwood’s patriotic standard, “God Bless the USA,” in the singer’s own handwriting.

Trump really pushed the Bible in a three-minute video that Mediaite described as “utterly bonkers.”

Some of the choicer bits ...

“And this is very important and very important to me. I want to have a lot of people have it. You have to have it for your heart, for your soul. Many of you have never read them and don’t know the liberties and rights you have as Americans, and how you are being threatened to lose those rights; it’s happening all the time. “It’s a very sad thing that’s going on in our country, but we’re going to get it turned around. Religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back here and we have to bring them back fast. I think it’s one of the biggest problems we have.”

In the video, Trump suggests he’s more religious than he actually is, and suggests he’s quite familiar with the Bible, despite evidence that he’s not.

“All Americans need a Bible in their home and I have many, it’s my favorite book, it’s a lot of people’s favorite book. This Bible is a reminder that the biggest thing we have to bring back America and to make America great again is our religion. “Religion is so important, it’s so missing. But it’s going to come back and it’s going to come back strong, just like our country is going to come back strong.”

The FAQ page on the website notes that it is the only Bible endorsed by Donald Trump, but that the company “is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”

The website also notes that the product is “not political” or part of any campaign, but it does include information on the company’s licensing deal with Trump that suggests the deal benefits him personally.

HuffPost reached out to Greenwood to see if he was a partner in the product or just licensed his name and song as well. No one immediately responded.

However, the singer did post Trump’s video endorsement on X.

President Donald J. Trump ENDORSES AND PROMOTES “GOD BLESS THE USA BIBLE” TO MAKE AMERICA PRAY AGAIN TO KICK OFF HOLY WEEK LEADING INTO EASTER



Purchase Here: https://t.co/F9cA0pbKWj@realDonaldTrump@GBTUSAStorepic.twitter.com/UA1TyRqf25 — Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) March 26, 2024

The reaction among users of X, formerly Twitter, can be summed up in three short sentences: Oh. My. God.

"Yes, this is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump"



The grifting has reached biblical proportions. https://t.co/gdLjJqYIJk — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 26, 2024

Lying, adultering, porn-star loving fraudster laments we’ve lost our religion. So buy his bibles. “This is the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” https://t.co/Gl3sxvoQEk — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 26, 2024

One day after he compared himself to Jesus Christ, Trump is now selling a $60 “Trump endorsed” Bible.



Grifter gonna grift. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/rNGlR49mWG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 26, 2024

The presumptive Republican nominee for the presidency is doing a paid endorsement for a Bible on Holy Week pic.twitter.com/wiC7GHpREd — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 26, 2024

A Trump-endorsed Bible grift is such a funny bit that I am mad I didn't think of it before. https://t.co/n1IGC2qsKz — Max Steele (@maxasteele) March 26, 2024

Look, if you want some cheap knockoff WOKE version of the Bible/Constitution/Pledge of Allegiance, sure, you buy from someone else. BUT if you want the REAL DEAL you pay $70 and buy it from a guy who also sells shoes and cryptocurrency. https://t.co/I4bytddZ7Z — Concerned Parent in North Texas (@ZachRunsThings) March 26, 2024

“So I said to them, ‘Let any who have gold take it off.’ So they gave it to me, and I threw it into the fire, and out came this calf- which can be yours for the low, low price of five easy installments of $19.99” https://t.co/t68a6p7qZE — Russell Moore (@drmoore) March 26, 2024

One person posted a video reminding people the depth ― or lack therefof ― of Trump’s biblical knowledge.

Trump posted a video holding a Bible talking about the importance of Christianity. Same guy who had multiple affairs, raw-dogged a pornstar while his wife was at home with their newborn & accused of sexually assaulting 26 women. Yet, BS Elliott couldn’t name a single Bible verse. pic.twitter.com/4yvkfvbx5k — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) March 26, 2024

One person was sure it wouldn’t end well.

Well, I guess now that Trump is selling a bible, we can soon expect Christianity to go bankrupt. https://t.co/VfwStZgfxz — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) March 26, 2024

But one person also noted that the Trump-endorsed Bible seemed more about worshipping him than Jesus Christ.

There's not a Cross nor a picture of Jesus on the page, but plenty of photos of Trump. Who do you think this $60 bible is for?



It sure isn't for Jesus. https://t.co/9Q9v8Gk2qf — Gregory Minchak (@gminchak) March 26, 2024

