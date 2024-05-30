Can Trump, now a convicted felon, vote in Florida?

TALLAHASSEE — Former president and Palm Beach resident Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felonies by a New York jury on Thursday.

So can he still vote for himself in November?

Most likely yes — at least right now.

Florida bars people convicted of felonies in the state from voting if they haven’t completed all terms of sentence.

However, different rules apply if someone is convicted of a felony in another state. In that case, they’re only prevented from voting in Florida if the state where they were convicted also bars them from voting, according to the Florida Secretary of State.

A 2021 New York law allows people convicted of felonies to vote, as long as they’re not incarcerated, according to Politifact. It does not matter if the person is on parole or post-release supervision, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Trump — who was convicted of falsifying business records tied to hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels — has not yet been sentenced, so he should still be eligible to vote in Florida.

Whether Trump faces jail time at all is uncertain, since the charge is a nonviolent, low-level felony and he has no previous convictions, Politifact noted.

If he is incarcerated, Florida’s clemency board — made up of Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — could restore his right to vote.