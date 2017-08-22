Trump not to pardon former Sheriff Arpaio during Arizona trip: White House

FILE PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio announces newly launched program aimed at providing security around schools in Anthem, Arizona, U.S. January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Laura Segall/File Photo/File Photo

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will not issue a pardon on Tuesday for former Sheriff Joe Arpaio during his trip to Arizona, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Trump had held out the possibility of a pardon for Arpaio, a former sheriff of Maricopa County in Phoenix and an outspoken opponent of illegal immigration.

Arpaio, 85, was found guilty last month of criminal contempt for violating the terms of a 2011 court order in a racial profiling case. He lost a re-election bid last year.

Trump was to address a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

"There will be no discussion of that today at any point and no action will be taken on that front at any point today," Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump on Air Force One.





(Reporting By Jeff Mason, Ayesha Rascoe and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)