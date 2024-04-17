Trump is normalizing violence. Why aren't you appalled?

We should all be appalled by Donald Trump

Violence is the principle tool fascists use to take over a nation, and rhetoric used to embrace violence as a political weapon is the hallmark of the Donald Trump campaign.

Violence in the service of the fascist leader is met with his appreciation.

He threatens to be a dictator on day one if elected.

He continues to lie about the 2020 election at political rallies, and praises those who violently attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Those serving prison sentences for their criminal activity on that day are referred to as heroes and patriots.

Trump’s choreographed strongman image, lies and propaganda have found an attentive audience.

A recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that “6 in 10 Republicans falsely maintain that Joe Biden did not win the election in 2020" and “a majority of Republicans believe the country needs a leader to break some rules to get it back on track."

A photo posted on the Facebook page of Troy Elbert Faulkner, 39, of Whitehall, shows him kicking in a window during the insurrection rioting Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia.

"Americans may have to resort to violence in order to set things straight,” according to 3 in 10 Republicans polled.

We should all be appalled when terrorism becomes normalized and an acceptable political tool.

William Franklin, Strongsville

Trans youth missing from DeWine's address

April 10, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio Governor Mike DeWine waves at the completion of his 2024 State of the State address in the Ohio House chambers at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday afternoon.

During his State of the State last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine focused on the future of Ohio for our youth, encouraging lawmakers to take strides and invest in resources for children.

From noting ongoing problems with tobacco and cannabis to discussing infant mortality to touting the critical need for mental health services for youth, DeWine touched upon many subjects.

However, I must note that he pointedly did not mention the importance of gender-affirming care and mental health support for transgender and gender non-confirming youth, whose rights have consistently been under attack.

DeWine cannot claim to be committed to the future of Ohio’s children while allowing harmful, discriminatory laws and regulations to restrict care for a vulnerable minority.

As a father, I want the best for my children – a safe place for them to live, opportunities to learn and grow, a supportive community. Moreover, as a father of a trans child, I understand the critical need for community care and support.

After moving to several states, I, my trans daughter and our family settled in Ohio because we believed it would be a safe place for her. Yet now her rights are in jeopardy and we are face-to-face with the decision of staying or leaving the state to protect her. Supporting our youth is imperative, but when we discuss our children, we need to include all children.

Mikael McLaren, Lancaster

