Trump no longer needs to post full $454M bond in civil fraud case, court rules

A panel of state appeals judges gave Donald Trump a significant reprieve Monday by lowering the amount of the bond he must post to stop enforcement of a $454 million civil judgment for corporate fraud.

Trump can post a bond of just $175 million while he appeals the verdict, the five-judge panel ruled in a terse order, after the former president said he couldn’t obtain a bond to cover the full judgment.

The ruling comes on the last day of a 30-day grace period Attorney General Tish James granted Trump before she said she would begin to collect on the judgment, which could involve seizing his assets.

In court filings, Trump had proposed filing a $100 million bond and said he had been rejected by 30 insurance companies for a bond in the full amount of the judgment.

The panel gave Trump and the other defendants — which include his adult sons and several business associates — 10 days to post the $175 million bond. Collectively, the defendants owe a judgment of $464 million.

The ruling came as Trump sat in criminal court in Manhattan in an unrelated hearing.

The panel also halted several other aspects of the civil fraud verdict, including one that barred Trump from serving as an officer or director of a New York business for three years and another that barred Trump’s adult sons, who run the Trump Organization, from serving as an officer or director of a New York business for two years.